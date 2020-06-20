Lafayette High School graduates who met as freshmen heading to Yale University this fall

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) Two friends and classmates at Lafayette High will take their friendship to Connecticut this fall as they start their freshman year at Yale University.

Peyton Sias and Jeff Pham, both 18, will head to the Ivy League school in August, as plans stand right now. They expect to know more in July about what the semester will look like as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Sias said.

Sias and Pham met as ninth-graders through Lafayette High’s Gifted program, and neither considered Yale very seriously at first.

Sias was thinking about a historically black college or university like Spelman College or Howard University. It was the QuestBridge College Match Scholarship that put Yale on her radar.

She almost didn’t apply for the program, which provides a full, four-year scholarship, because her top choices weren’t among the program’s “college partners.” But, she said, she thought, “Might as well.”

