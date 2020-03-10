Lafayette High band trip canceled following coronavirus concerns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish School System has canceled an upcoming trip of the Lafayette High School Symphonic Winds and Percussion Ensemble to the 2020 Music For All, National Concert Band Festival and the Sandy Feldstein National Percussion Festival in Indianapolis, IN in response to coronavirus.

LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickinson released the following statement Tuesday:

“After much consideration, LPSS has decided to cancel an upcoming trip of Lafayette High School Symphonic Winds and Percussion Ensemble to the 2020 Music For All, National Concert Band Festival and the Sandy Feldstein National Percussion Festival in Indianapolis, IN. Our school district represents a diverse group of students and staﬀ – some of which have health concerns – and we have a responsibility to consider all individuals in our district when making these decisions. In addition, consideration was given that our students would be exposed to students from many other states, and this poses an additional health risk.”

According to Dickinson, LPSS learned that Avon Community Schools (approximately 13 miles from where this band event was to take place) has closed schools due to potential COVID-19 cases and concerns.

Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair released the following statement:

“I want students to enjoy as many opportunities as possible. However, I also take very seriously the responsibility of making decisions that impact the overall well-being of all students and employees. We know that we can’t prevent the spread of coronavirus, but feel strongly that we should do our part to help minimize the impact to students, staﬀ, families, schools, and our community.”

Future decisions regarding upcoming travel for each school are currently being reviewed and decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis, Trosclair said.

The Lafayette High School Band will showcase its students with a concert this Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Heymann Center. The concert will feature their national program and will begin with the Percussion Ensemble at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Symphonic Winds. The concert is free for anyone who would like to attend.