Lafayette grand jury indicts three men on juvenile sex crime charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A grand jury has indicted a 53-year-old Lafayette man on one count of second-degree sexual battery of a juvenile.

Wilson Sampy Jr. was arrested in March 2020 during an investigation by the Lafayette Police Department.

According to investigators, Sampy reportedly knew the victim and allegedly assaulted the juvenile victim over an undisclosed period of time.

In a separate, unrelated case Wednesday, a 15th Judicial District grand jury indicted 30-year-old Delands Brown first-degree rape, intimidating a witness and attempted intimidation of a witness.

Delands Brown (LPSO)

Brown is accused of raping a child victim under in age of 13 years old in December 2019.

Also in a separate case on Wednesday, Donald Felix (no mugshot available), 68, was indicted on one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Felix is accused of committing the crime against a victim under the age of 11 in January, 2020.