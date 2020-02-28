Lafayette government says claims against Sheriff Garber “suggested no criminality”

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, an enthusiastic advocate for Narcan, said his deputies have used the overdose reversal drug to save 13 lives since 2017. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Local government leaders didn’t accuse Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber of committing a crime when they called his charges for jail services “unlawful double-dipping,” but his actions did create an unfair financial burden on the parish, a new court filing states.

In new legal arguments filed this week in an ongoing court case, lawyers for Lafayette Consolidated Government urged the court not to grant Garber’s request to have that double-dipping language removed from the official record, arguing that all of its allegations against Garber “have been pled in good faith and were not motivated by animus.”

Those allegations were contained in a countersuit against the sheriff filed Jan. 6 as the last act of former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux before leaving office. The local government’s claim in the filing is that taxpayers are being overcharged by the sheriff’s office to house inmates outside the parish.

Last week, a judge granted Garber’s request to have Robideaux provide video testimony in the case on March 18.

Read the rest of The Advertiser’s story here.