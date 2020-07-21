Lafayette General Health to conduct community testing in Carencro this week

Related Content Acadiana Safe movement launched to help keep community healthy, safe Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette General Health will resume community COVID-19 testing in Carencro on Friday, July 24. The testing will take place from 8am-4pm at the Carencro Community Center located at 5115 N. University Ave. Testing is open to Louisiana residents of all ages who wish to know if they have the novel coronavirus.

Testing is available to anyone, even those who may be asymptomatic. Members of the community should bring a valid ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting and everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. There should be no more than four people per vehicle. Community members will receive their test results within 3 – 5 days via the MyHealth patient portal. Those with a positive result will also be contacted by phone.