Lafayette General Health to begin COVID-19 testing in St. Martin Parish this week

(Lafayette General Health Press Release)

Lafayette General Health has expanded its community COVID-19 testing efforts to St. Martin Parish starting this week.

Testing is open to Louisiana residents of all ages who wish to know if they have the novel coronavirus. This investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step towards a safe reopening.

Testing is available to anyone, even those who may be asymptomatic. Members of the community should bring a valid ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting and everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times.

There should be no more than four people per vehicle.

Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours via the MyHealth patient portal. Those with a positive result will also be contacted by phone.

Testing is available at the dates, times and locations listed below. Testing times are subject to change due to volume. For the safety of our healthcare workers, testing could be canceled due to weather conditions.