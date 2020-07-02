Lafayette General Health returns to total visitor restrictions amid surge

Lafayette, La (KLFY) – In response to the significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Lafayette General Health is returning to Total Visitor Restrictions. In order to maintain an environment of infection control, visitors will not be allowed into the facilities. Hospital officials say families are encouraged to use alternate means of communication such as FaceTime, Skype or phones located in patient rooms.

Effective Thursday at 8pm, no visitors will be allowed – except as defined below:

Laboring Moms – one Spouse or Partner (No birthing coaches unless selected as your one partner.)

Pediatrics/NICU – two Parents or Guardians

End-of-Life Patients – Spouse/Partner/Adult Child

Surgery – One visitor pre- and post-surgery until 8 p.m.

Patients with cognitive, physical or mobility impairments – one visitor

All visitors must be asymptomatic and will be required to wear a mask. COVID-19 patients will not be able to have visitors unless they are at the end of life. Visitors will also be screened for symptoms at the entrances.

For the most recent updates, please visit www.LafayetteGeneral.com/COVID-19.