Lafayette General Health producing personal protective equipment

A company who produces PPE’s provided expertise and guidance to Lafayette General Health so they can create their own PPE’s during this time.

“We came together and said, hey we can eventually produce this as masks and that’s noble plastics.”

But in the meantime, UL Lafayette, Pelican Engineering and Pixus can produce the parts.”

Individuals from different organizations came together to solve a supply issue of personal protective equipment at Lafayette Heneral Health.

“We all got together and started talking about ways to have the university, noble plastics, and a couple of other firms, in this instance, it was Pelican Engineering, and Pixus to help us go from noble plastics what could do in a few weeks to what we needed immediately.”

The innovations director says every organization has their part. This allowed them to produce 200 ppe a day.

“Pelican Engineering has the ability to 3d-print and UL Lafayette has the ability to cut.”

The innoapixus digital printing shields stepped in to provide earsavers for their masks.

“These are corporations that are doing this and they are not right now asking for a dime .”

Lafayette General Health says they are beyond grateful because this allowed to keep our front line responders and providers safe.

“This is the power of Acadiana and how we all come together in the time of need and support one another .”

The director tells me that noble plastics will be going online this week producing 1,000 ppe’s a day.

Reporting live in Lafayette, Mariah Hester, KLFY News 10.