Lafayette General Health officials express confidence, preparedness in event of huge uptick in COVID-19 cases

LAFAYETT, La. (KLFY) Lafayette General Medical Center Health Officials say they have the bed capacity to deal with a potential surge of Covid-19 cases; if need be.

On Tuesday, LGH released details during a vitural media briefing.

LGH health officials expressed confidence about resources and number of available beds in the event of a huge up tick in cases. To date, The hospital calculates 40 Covid-19 patients were treated and discharged from the hospital.

LGH has the capability to conduct in-house testing. They say 313 tests have been completed. Test results were available within 45 minutes to an hour.

“It allows us to get patients who don’t need certain PPE equipment; off of that quicker and just transition those patients quicker,” LGMC SVP Chief Operating Officer Al Patin, MBA said.



When it comes to bed capacity for Covid-19 patients, the hospital relays that it can serve up to 46 intensive care beds. That will give the hospital 12 additional beds compared its normal baseline.

“If we do need to move into Phase 3 that will give us an additional 15 ICU beds,” Renee LGMC Chief Operating Officer Renee Delahoussaye, MBA, BSN, RN.



LGH Officials say they don’t have a surge plan but are constantly evaluating the the facilities capacity to handle a rush of patients. In terms of masks, the policy is to reuse them as long as they are not soiled or damage.

“In the areas where we have Covid patients we are careful with the infectious nature of that so we do not reuse masks within those areas,” LGH Chief Medical Officer, Amanda Louge.

