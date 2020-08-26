Lafayette General closes clinics, urgent care centers for Laura

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette General Health is closing all clinics and urgent care centers in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.

According to an email sent out to patients, the clinics and urgent cares will be closed Wednesday and Thursday with plans to reopen on Friday, Aug. 28.

In addition, University Hospital and clinics will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday with plans to reopen Friday, Aug. 28. Telehealth visits willl continue to conducted as scheduled.

Patients of Jennings American Legion clinics should follow the guidance as they have been instructed. Services should resume on Monday Aug. 31.