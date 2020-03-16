Lafayette General announces further visitor restrictions, screenings

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette General Health has released more stringent visitor restrictions and screening processes as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus. All entrances will be monitored, and all visitors will be screened.

Limiting Hospital Entry Access at all Hospitals

Lafayette General Medical Center, Lafayette General Orthopaedic Hospital, Acadia General Hospital: All doors will be closed except for Main Entrance and ER. Main entrance will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emergency Department will be open 24/7.

All doors will be closed except for Main Entrance and ER. Main entrance will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emergency Department will be open 24/7. University Hospital & Clinics: Main entrance will be open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrances 1, 2 and 4 will be open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Emergency Department will be open 24/7.

Main entrance will be open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrances 1, 2 and 4 will be open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Emergency Department will be open 24/7. St. Martin Hospital: Outpatiententrance will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Main entrance will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Emergency Department will be open 24/7.

Outpatiententrance will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Main entrance will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Emergency Department will be open 24/7. Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital: Front entrance will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Emergency Department will be open 24/7.

Limiting Visitation to Essential Visitors Only. Essential Visitors include:

Spouse/Partner to laboring Moms

Parents/Guardians to child in Pediatrics/NICU

Spouse/Partner/Family Spokesperson of critically ill patient

Spouse/Partner/Adult Child(ren) of palliative care patient

A family member assisting an inpatient with special needs (Ex: Patients with decreased mental capacity or patients with significant mobility issues)

Visitors who do not fall into those categories will not be allowed into the facility. Essential visitors will be identified by patient or responsible party, and swapping visitors throughout the day will not be allowed. Families encouraged to use alternate means of communication such as FaceTime, Skype or phones located in patients’ rooms.

Entrances Will be Monitored. Lafayette General Health staff will monitor the Main Entrance and ER Entrance at all hospitals and determine who is considered an Essential Visitor. Visitors will be screened with the following screening questions:

Currently or within the last 24 hours, have you had a fever greater than 100.4, had a cough or experienced shortness of breath?

Have you had close contact with someone who is confirmed to have or is currently a person under investigation of having COVID-19?

Have you traveled internationally to countries with sustained community transmission in the last 14 days?

Have you been in the Greater New Orleans area or any other parts of the country with known cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

Restricted Entry at Clinics and Urgent Care Locations. There should be no visitors for urgent care or clinic visits unless patient needs assistance for the visit.

Restricted Access to Cafeteria. The cafeteria will only be accessible to patients, approved visitors and staff.

Nurse Hot Line Created for the Public. For those with general questions, concerns with being asymptomatic or experiencing symptoms, Lafayette General Health has created a specific line at 1-855-206-9675 to speak directly with a nurse or care coordinator.

For the most recent updates, please visit www.LafayetteGeneral.com/COVID-19.