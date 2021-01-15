Lafayette firefighters battle major fire at Evangeline Thruway storage facility

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette firefighters responded to Life Storage rental facility on NE Evangeline Thruway Thursday for a report of smoke coming from a storage unit. Several witnesses at the facility called 911 to report the incident.

When firefighters arrived on scene multiple storage units were on fire. Emergency crews immediately called in a “second alarm” requesting additional firefighters to assist in suppressing the fire. The two-alarm blaze resulted in a response of 53 firefighters and 10 fire apparatus. First responders battled the large commercial fire for over thirty minutes before getting it under control. Once the fires were extinguished, 19 storage units sustained heavy fire damage. Emergency crews remained on scene for 4 hours.

The witnesses were placing items in a nearby unit when they noticed smoke coming from the row of storage units. Flames were coming from one of the units. They utilized a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put the fire out, but the door was locked.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.