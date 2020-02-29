Lafayette fire station to be demolished, LFD addresses emergency response times

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette fire station on Cooper Drive was built 42 years ago, and officials say it’s time to tear it down and build a new one.

Some residents that live near the fire station, however, wonder how long it will take first responders to arrive during an emergency if the building is torn down.

“We want to make sure that the residents are confident that the fire department has put some procedures in place to make sure the response time is maintained,” Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department said.

The fire station on Cooper Drive is one of 14 fire stations in Lafayette, however, after Monday, there will be only 13 fire stations left in the city.

Trahan says residents shouldn’t worry.

“We have an understanding we put in place with all our fire stations to know that we’re going to use GPS within our trucks. So if there’s a truck that’s even close by just on the road going get fuel or something, that truck will be automatically dispatched to this area,” Trahan said.

The four firefighters who currently work in the Cooper Drive station won’t be far.

Trahan says they’ll be moved to other stations within a mile and a half of Cooper Dr.

“We’re going to move them out to another fire station, but they are still going to respond to this area because obviously our main concern is to maintain response time, to get to a scene as quickly as possible,” Trahan told News 10.

Trahan says a new fire station will be built in its place, but it won’t be done for a few years.

The new station will be able to house eight firefighters instead of four and will be able to hold three fire trucks versus only two.

In the meantime, Trahan wants to reassure residents that help is not far away.

“The residents who live within this close proximity don’t have to be concerned,” Trahan said.