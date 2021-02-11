Lafayette Fire Department investigating a house fire on Debaillon Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that started inside a vacant home at 103 Debaillon Street in Lafayette Thursday.

Shortly before 6 a.m. the fire was reported by a neighbor after seeing flames coming from the dwelling. When firefighters arrived on scene, the dwelling engulfed in flames, LFD spokesperson Alton Trahan said. The building next door, which was occupied, received fire damage on the outside of the building.

No injuries were reported, Trahan said.

The house had been vacant for at least a year and there were no utility services connected to the dwelling. Neighbors told fire officials that someone was seeing going in the dwelling over the past few months.

Fire investigators are asking anyone with information, to contact Lafayette Fire Department at (337) 291-8716 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

ORIGINAL: Crews with the Lafayette Fire Department are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Debaillon Street near Moss Street.



Few details are available at this time, but News 10 has a crew on the scene and we will provide more updates as new information becomes available.