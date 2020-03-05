Lafayette Fire Department battling blaze on South Chestnut St.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette firefighters are on scene responding to a large commercial fire in the 300 block of South Chestnut at the intersection of Lee Avenue.

Soon after 11 a.m., firefighters stated they believed the the fire was under control, but it quickly extended to the attic and vented the roof.

The second floor of the building is engulfed in flames at this time.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan says firefighters have exited the building and transitioned to a defensive attack concerned for structural collapse.

News 10’s Dalfred Jones was on scene: