Lafayette fire and police departments pushing enforcement of Phase 2 guidelines

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — While Phase 2 of Louisiana’s business reopening guidelines have been underway for a couple weeks now, Lafayette’s fire and police departments are reminding business owners that they will be enforcing those guidelines.

Under Phase 2, business capacity is limited to the following for each room of a business:

50% capacity for restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, microbreweries, and bars with LDH food service certificates. One person per 30 square feet of gross area

LDH food service certificates. One person per 30 square feet of gross area 25% capacity for bars and nightclubs without LDH food service certificates. One person per 60 square feet of gross area, or 25 percent of the posted capacity by order of the State Fire Marshal

Phase Two reopening guidelines can be found at https://opensafely.la.gov/.

“The most important fact to remember is that COVID-19 remains prevalent in our state and parish,” Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.

“We’re still in the middle of the pandemic and we discourage citizens from congregating in the streets,” said Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin. “This is particularly true in the downtown entertainment district where patrons of restaurants and bars tend to gather in larger numbers on the weekends. Please remember, COVID-19 is still very much an issue in our area.”

According to a press release from LCG, fire inspectors will visit businesses this weekend to ensure guidelines are being followed. Under Lafayette Consolidated Government ordinance, Sec. 38-7: Overcrowding in places of public assembly, businesses found in violation will be subject to penalty, including temporary closure.

Lafayette Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan said the majority of incidents are being handled by the State Fire Marshal and the Lafayette Fire Department, but police are assisting when violation complaints are received.

“We will assist management to help remedy capacity and social distancing problems,” he said. “The continuing education of the public about COVID-19, social distancing, and the orders by the Governor and Mayor-President by officials are a top priority during this time.”