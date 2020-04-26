Lafayette Farmers’ Market goes online

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Many outdoor markets have closed-up shop to comply with social distancing orders.

In Lafayette, the Farmers Market at Moncus Park is one them.

The pandemic may have taken away the hustle and bustle but not the orginality of each vendors product.

“We just are trying to connect the public to the community and to all these artists and growers,” market board member Michelle Macfadyen said.

While the stay at home order is in place, the farmers’ market will open Saturday’s online by way of Facebook or Instagram. Macfadyen says people are logging on.

“Even only the one event that we had the customer base is increasing because more people can watch and participate,” Macfadyen.

Macfadyen says the virtual shoppping blitz has become more of a clearinghouse for customers to get vendor contact information and place an order.

“We had Larry with Hydrponic Lettuce from Acadian Acres. We had a post and his contact information. He sold out of all the lettuce at that moment,” Macfadyen noted.

The online experience also includes live entertainment. Macfadyen says music is just another huge part of what makes the farmers and artisan market at Moncus Park what it is.

“It still feels like we’re kind of at the market and we can still hear some Cajun music while we are at it.”

The online market hours: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.