Lafayette family loses everything, including pet, in early morning fire

(Lafayette Fire Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- An early morning fire in the 200 block of Belle Homme Drive destroyed a home and displaced a family, authorities said.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, responders received a 911 call at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived, flames were venting through the roof of the single-family home. A vehicle under the carport was on fire with flames, LFD spokesman Alton Trahan.

The occupants, two adults and three children, were outside the home along with their two dogs. Firefighters managed to get the fires under control within 20 minutes. The house and two vehicles sustained heavy fire damage.

No injuries were reported, but the family did lose a cat.

“The occupants, Steven Manual and his family, lost everything in the early morning fire,” Trahan said. “They were asleep when his wife began to smell the smoke. She woke everyone up and quickly exited the dwelling.”

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by a malfunctioning hot water heater.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

