Lafayette family loses everything in severe storms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette family lost their Townhouse Drive home after severe weather swept through Acadiana.

Melanie Mouton and her nephew barely escaped their home as this tree came tumbling down. Now her family is feeling the pressure as they try to piece back together their everyday lives.

Less than 72 hours after fighting through impacts of the storm, Mouton surveyed what’s left of her home.

“Everything is gone. I have nothing,” she said. “I have to start from scratch.”

Within minutes, the trees were split down the middle.
“The ceiling was falling out, and I just crawled out with no shoes, no nothing.”

She and her nephew were sleeping on opposite sides of the home. Left with a few bruises, but alive.

“My bedroom wall was down. The wind blew it down. There was an opening. So, we went out and I was in the backyard. It felt like a war zone.”

At this point, they’re taking it day by day not sure where they’ll end up or how they’ll get there.

“Here and there with the help of family members. I not at work. the job i have I need a vehicle and I don’t have one.”

Everything they owned was destroyed. The most heartbreaking is memories of her late mother who lived in the same home 19 years prior.
“We’ve got memories in our mind and in our heart, but no photos no. They’re in there.”

As she awaits for the area to be completely assessed by officials, she counts her blessings and hope for another miracle to get them through this.

“I believe in God so i know everything will work out,” she said.

