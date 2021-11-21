Lafayette family loses everything in house fire just days before Thanksgiving holiday

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette family lost all of their belongings and have been displaced from their home after a fire late Saturday night, just days before Thanksgiving.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, it happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 500 block pf Mudd Avenue near the Evangeline Thruway.

Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said when firefighters arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed.

He said everyone inside had escaped and were outside uninjured.

The cause is still under investigation, Trahan said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that someone inside the home began smelling smoke while resting in a rear bedroom.

“He went to investigate the burning smell and discovered the living room on fire,” Trahan said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to offer assistance to the family, Trahan said.