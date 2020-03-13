Lafayette emergency preparedness officials meet over COVID-19 precautions

Breaking News
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Parish emergency preparedness officials met at 12 p.m. today to address the possible coronavirus spread.

The closed-door meeting included regional medical director Tina Stefanski, GOHSEP director Craig Stansbury, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, SLCC officials and other heads of municipal law enforcement.

The meeting comes before an expected announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards at 3 p.m.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration plans to hold a 5 p.m. press conference with new information about emergency preparedness.

We’ll have live coverage at both events and provide news information as it becomes available.

