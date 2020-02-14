Live Now
Lafayette Downtown Development Authority intervenes in sales tax district lawsuit

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette’s Downtown Development Authority wants to intervene in a presumably failed lawsuit against five special sales tax districts in Lafayette set to go into effect in July.

The lawsuit was filed in December by real estate developers Tim and Jeremiah Supple, as well as Keith Kishbaugh, Mark Tolson, Ross Little and conservative radio host Carol Ross.

The suit argues that Lafayette’s former City-Parish Council failed to issue proper public notice in creating five new sales tax districts in December, but it appears to be fatally flawed because it relies on different state statutes than were used to create the new tax districts.

The Downtown Development Authority, which is a party to an agreement establishing a special sales tax district in downtown Lafayette, has filed to intervene in the suit, claiming “an adverse ruling will negatively impact the economic future of the downtown Lafayette area.”

Read The Advetiser’s full story here.

