Lafayette Diocese talks plans heading into phase 1 re-opening; says mass will look different

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Churches have been quiet and empty since the state’s state at home order.

This weekend, Phase One of reopening will go into effect.

Churches will once again open their doors and welcome back its congregation.

Director of Communication with the Diocese of Lafayette, Blue Rolfes, says, “The initiatives in placed are based on the state’s Fire Marshal directives as well as the Governor’s directives.”

Only 25% capacity will be allowed inside the churches during mass.

Ushers will be available to help parishioners follow social distancing guidelines.

“Familes who have been isolated together can sit together, six feet away from the next family or individual,” Rolfes adds.

Churches are planning daily masses to compinsate for the limited seating.

“Piests are doing all they can to add in addtional masses so everyone has the oppotunity to attend,” continues Rolfes.

Precautions are being taken before and after every mass to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

“Pastors and priests will disinfect the church building after each mass. That will cause some parishes to lengthen time between masses,” Rolfes explains.