Lafayette Diocese responds to ‘controversial’ post by Erath church

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Diocese of Lafayette is responding to what some are referring to as a ‘controversial’ social media post by an Erath Catholic Church.

In a shared post, Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Erath sharply criticizes the New Orleans Saints for its support of the New Orleans Superdome and Smoothie King Center being lit in pride colors, on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

“Come on NOLA Saints. We want to support you. But this kinda of stunt hurts society and souls. Don’t bow down to these pressure groups. Kids have rights. Children deserve to have a dad and a mom. Plz dont support immorality. Cancel the PC Culture.”

KLFY reached out to Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel and the Diocese of Lafayette for comment on the post and received the following response.

“In response, Bishop Deshotel references Paragraph 2358 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church: “The number of men and women who have deep seated homosexual tendencies is not negligible. They do not choose their homosexual condition; for most of them it is a trial. They must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided. These persons are called to fulfill God’s will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord’s Cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition.”