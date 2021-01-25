Lafayette Diocese: Faithful will receive sprinkling of ashes on Ash Wednesday

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY) Catholics will have the opportunity to fully participate in Ash Wednesday observances this year, but they will not receive the familiar cross of ashes on their forehead.  

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel has announced the new method for distributing ashes on Ash Wednesday, February 17.

He said due to Covid-19, ashes will be sprinkled on top of forehead in silence, so that there is no contact from tracing the cross in ash on the forehead.

Mass on Ash Wednesday will begin at 12:05 p.m. until 1:05 p.m. at the Cathedral of St John the Evangelist in Lafayette.

It will be streamed live, here

