Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas confirms he’ll apply for chief position

by: Ashley White/The Advertiser

Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas said he will test and apply for the position of Lafayette Chief of Police. (Photo: LEE CELANO/THE ADVERTISER)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas said he wants to be the city’s next police chief after Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced plans to eliminate Thomas’ current position. 

Thomas confirmed his intent to test and apply for the chief of police position Thursday through department spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. The chief’s position was vacated when former Chief Toby Aguillard suddenly resigned in January. Aguillard had been asked to resign by Guillory, who said it was because of tension between Aguillard and Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber.

Thomas’ current position was created in 2016 after he served as interim chief for nearly a year during the search to replace former Chief Jim Craft. 

Since being promoted to deputy chief in 2016, Thomas has run many of the day-to-day operations at the department. The position was created for Thomas after he did not have the proper education credentials to apply for the chief of police position that was later filled by Aguillard. 

