Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas announces retirement after 29 years with department

Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas is retiring from the department after nearly 30 years.

Thomas will call it an end to his career effective, Friday, May 29 after joining the police department in September, 1990.

“It was a decision made by me, my wife and my family and it was best for our family to retire at this particular time,” Thomas said in an interview with The Daily Advertiser. “When you look at the career that I have, I’ve had a very exciting career.”