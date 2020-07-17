Lafayette deputies searching for ‘endangered’ missing 16-year-old

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a possibly endangered boy, according to a Facebook post.

Troy Arceneaux, 16, of Lafayette, left home on July 13, and detectives believe he could be in the Carencro area. Arceneaux is 5’8″ tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Arceneaux, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.