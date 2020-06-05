Lafayette declares emergency in advance of Cristobal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory declared a state of emergency for the parish in advance of possible severe weather from Tropical Storm Cristobal earlier today.

Download and read the entire declaration below:

The National Weather Service (NWS) has projected severe weather in the form of heavy rains, high winds and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal. Cristobal is currently projected to move over the Gulf of Mexico tonight through the weekend as a tropical storm, with a landfall in South Central Louisiana late Sunday night. Flooding is a top concern – from both storm surge and rainfall – in parts of South Central Louisiana Sunday and Monday. NWS is projecting four to six inches of rain, with potential for higher amounts locally.

Citizens are asked to stay alert, monitor local media for emergency weather updates and heed all safety warnings, including road closures due to standing water. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters. Anyone experiencing flooding in a home and in need of emergency rescue, should call 9-1-1. ANYONE in ANY emergency situation should call 9-1-1.

Local law enforcement will continue to monitor road conditions, but advise motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible during the storm and after should area roads flood. Citizens who must travel are asked to pay attention to signs or barricades which indicate closed and/or hazardous roads. Lafayette Utilities System customers who experience power outages or emergencies related to sewage and water should call (337) 291-5700. SLEMCO customers can call 1-888-275-3626 to report an electrical outage.

— Press release from Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s office