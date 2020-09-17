Lafayette dance studio struggles to survive amidst governor’s ban on dancing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Dance Around the World has been a dance studio in Lafayette for almost 40 years, but because of coronavirus, the owner says she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to keep her business afloat.

“It’s unbelievably sad. This is what I’ve done all my life,” owner Loui Britt said. “I’ve taught people how to dance, and I’m not able to do my job. Not because I don’t want to. It’s because I can’t.”

Britt has owned Dance Around the World dance studio for 37 years. It’s usually a vibrant studio, busy with eager learners, but coronavirus changed that.

“I had come here, looked around, cleaned, sprayed, and I would sit on that couch and cry,” Britt reminisced.

Britt says Governor John Bel Edwards prohibited dancing during phase one, and that restriction wasn’t lifted in phase two or three either.

She says she doesn’t know how much longer she’ll be able to hang on to her business.

“It’s very sad. It’s very, very sad, and I just hope that I can re-open again. And I hope that I can get the support from my students, my fellow friends, so that after I get back, I can keep it open,” she added.

Britt says right now, hope is all that she’s hanging on to.

“I’m just hoping that after all these 37 years, I can continue for another 37 maybe,” she told News Ten.

Phase three guidelines allow dance studios with contactless dancing to stay open.