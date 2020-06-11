Lafayette CrossFit ends affiliation after CEO remarks, changes name to Big Cat Total Fitness

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Gyms across the country, including Acadiana, are disassociating with the exercise company CrossFit after the founder and CEO posted a series of controversial tweets about racism.

The controversy began when Greg Glassman commented on a Seattle research institute’s tweet about racism.

The institute tweeted, “Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Glassman commented, “It’s Floyd-19,” on the post.

A CrossFit newsletter reported that thousands of CrossFit gyms are now ending their relationship with the company, even some here in Acadiana.

“That’s not appropriate, totally 180 degrees opposite of what the whole CrossFit community is about,” Mark ‘Tiger’ Pharr said.

Pharr runs a crossfit gym in Lafayette, and he’s now changing his gym’s name from “Big Cat CrossFit” to “Big Cat Total Fitness” in light of the CEO’s remarks.

“If you know anything about the CrossFit community, it’s extremely open, very welcoming of anybody of color, race, gender, sexual persuasion. Nobody cares. Everybody just wants you to come and get fit,” he added.

He says he’ll be rebranding the gym to disassociate with the CrossFit company.

“The community that has developed around the CrossFit brand, that doesn’t change with Glassman’s comments. The CrossFit community still remains very open, very inclusive, not divisive like those comments. So if you hear the word, ‘CrossFit,’ don’t associate it with somebody with bad moral character,” Pharr said.

Ragin’ CrossFit in Lafayette is also changing their name. They’re now going by “Ragin’ Fitness.”