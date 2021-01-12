Lafayette Crime Stoppers: Information sought on Walmart theft suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-The Lafayette Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing items from the Walmart on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

On January 11, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the suspect entered the store and reportedly left with items he did not pay for.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using to P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.