Lafayette couple cited for illegal possession of a Grey Wolf

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says agents cited a Lafayette couple for allegedly possessing a live grey wolf.

According to the LDWF, the discovery was made following a complaint about a large wolf like animal being walked in front of an elementary school in the city of Lafayette.

The complainant told agent that he was worried about the safety of the school children because the animal had already attacked a neighborhood resident, agents said.

Following an investigation, agents say 47-year-old Andrew Hill and 49-year-old Jill Kramer, were in fact in possession of what appeared to be a grey wolf.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained and DNA testing confirmed that the animal was a grey wolf (Canis lupus), which is illegal to possess in Louisiana.

A 15th Judicial District Judge ordered the animal to be boarded at a K-9 training facility until the case is adjudicated, LDWF said.

Possessing the grey wolf could lead to 60 days in jail for the couple and a fine, LDWF said.