Lafayette councils vote on ordinances to secure financial future

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Consolidated Government says no jobs cuts or layoffs are on the table right now.

On Tuesday, both councils vote on a series of budgetary moves to ward off possible financial hardships.

LCG reports that capital spending has been reduced in anticipation of lower sales tax dollarS.

The city’s general fund is calculated as robust enough to keep operations afloat for a few more months.

“As of right now there are no talks or intentions of laying off anyone. It’s way too soon to make those decisions,” LCG’s chief communications officer Jamie Angelle stated.

On the council agenda for both the city and parish are ordinances to submit applications for a number of loan repayment extensions. Plus, there are ordinances to refinance up to millions of dollars in order to capture lower interest rates.

Angelle explains in light of the pandemic LCG is putting all its options on the table and being proactive.

“That’s basically what we’re doing is asking the state bond commission to grant us the ability to do these things if we need too,” Angelle said.

Also on the agenda, an ordinance for final adoption to transfer $500,000 from the combined public heath fund to the public health unit maintenance fund.

Angelle says the money was to help pay for services and items such as Covid-19 screening sites and personal protective equipment.

“In all actuality, we didn’t use that money that money that money as of now remains largely untouched,” Angelle explained.

“This is the perfect scenario in which a conservative government may consider stretching out some of their loan debt in order to lower the note that way they can keep their bond rating high as possible for future borrowing,” Toups added.

Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups reaffirms the budgetary requests on Tuesdays council agenda. she says they are not about job cuts but putting LCG in a better financial position

“If we are going to stretch anything out it would be a much smaller amount but just the fact that interest rates are lower we want to be able to refinance any of the notes that we have,” Toups said.

“We don’t know at this point what the whole economic impact will be,” Angelle stated.