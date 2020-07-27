Lafayette councils set to consider blocking mayor-president’s plan to close northside rec centers

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Two Lafayette councilmen hope to block a plan by Mayor-President Josh Guillory to close four recreation centers on the north side and layoff 37 employees.

Both the city and parish councils are scheduled to consider blocking the rec center closures under an ordinance proposed by Lafayette City Council Chair Patrick Lewis and Lafayette Parish Councilman Abraham Rubin Jr.

The two councils are meeting Tuesday to review budget matters, and are scheduled to consider the councilmen’s proposal to block Guillory’s closures and layoffs after that meeting.

“Basically, it’s to try to block what’s going on with the closing of the gyms and 37 employees,” Rubin said. “And to at least give us time to look at the budget and see if we can come up with something to keep it open at this time.”

