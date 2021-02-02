Lafayette Councilman continues draft of local mask mandate ordinance even as Councilwoman Cook withdraws support

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette City Councilman Glenn Lazard says he will continue to pursue drafting a local mask ordinance that includes local enforcement.

Also, he intends to schedule a hearing and release information on when that hearing will be held.

The other council member, Nanette Cook, who supported the idea has withdrawn her support.

On Tuesday, Nanette released a statement explaining her decision.

This is a quote from the full statement:

“With the recent surge in the infection rate apparently returning to its pre-Holiday levels, and with the ongoing vaccine rollout, I have reason to be encouraged that the worst may be behind us, hopefully making more aggressive measures unnecessary,” Cook stated.

During a news briefing, LCG communications director Jamie Angelle says to his knowledge the mayor’s office has not receieved a drafted ordiance nor does he know if a draft is in the works.



“If they make a good case, he’ll consider it. I’m not going to speak; it would be premature without having seen what they’re intending,” Angelle added.



Angelle says how a local mask mandate will be locally policed will need to be spelled out.

He says the state fire marshals office, by the governor, has been made the enforcer of the state’s mask mandate; due to constraints that local governments are under.

“If they decide to pass it, then it needs to be pretty clear. If there’s no clarity, then it makes enforcement that much difficult,” Angelle noted.



Angelle explains that the mayor from the oneset stated he supports wearing face masks, but it should not be a government directive.

“He has indicated since the start that he believes that people should be able to make those decisions for themselves and that the government doesn’t need to tell people that they need to do this,” Angelle said.