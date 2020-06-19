Lafayette councilman calls on citizens to get along after Edison Street shooting leaves one dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Rico Thomas, 27, is dead after a shooting that happened Friday morning, June 19, on Edison Street.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police say Thomas and the suspect where arguing before the shooting occurred.

Lafayette City Councilman Patrick Lewis says the violence should never escalate where there is a loss of life.



“This is something that should not have happened, it should not have ended in someone’s death,” said Lewis.



Councilman Lewis says he grew up around the area. He says it’s a different time now for youth and the violence in the streets needs to stop.



Lewis adds, “Get along. That is my message. Try your best to get along. If you have a disagreement, there is another day to solve the problem.”



To end the violence in the streets, Councilman Lewis says, it starts at home.



“You are responsible for your kid. No one wants to see their kid buried before they are. Be a parent, not a friend,” Lewis says.