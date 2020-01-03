Lafayette council plans February public meeting for proposed sales tax districts

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps/The Advertiser)- The outgoing Lafayette City-Parish Council pushed forward with plans to implement five new sales tax districts Thursday night, holding a special meeting on the proposed taxes while a lawsuit threatens to undo the creation of the new districts.

The joint council, which held a special meeting days before separate city and parish councils take office, called for another special meeting to be held Friday to finalize five cooperative endeavor agreements that will put Lafayette’s incoming city council in control of the districts and any taxes going forward.

The joint council approved announcements and introduced agreements for all five of the proposed districts Thursday. The council’s Friday meeting will consider adopting the agreements, which will put the tax districts in the hands of Lafayette’s incoming city council once it is seated next week.

