Lafayette Council approves introductory ordinance for additional early voting location in Youngsville

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An introductory ordinance to create an additional early voting location in Lafayette Parish was approved by the City-Parish Council during its July 21 meeting.

The ordinance, which seeks to establish an early voting location at the East Regional Library in Youngsville, is up for final adoption at the August 4 meeting.

If approved, Mayor-President Josh Guillory will enter into an agreement with the city of Broussard and the city of Youngsville who will share the cost associated with operating the site for the first two years.

In 2024, the year of the presidential election, the two cities would then exchange the cost to Lafayette Parish.

There was opposition by some in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting who argued that the move is costly and coming at a time when every government entity in the U.S. is making cuts and laying off workers.

Currently, the only early voting location in Lafayette Parish is at 1010 Lafayette Street in downtown Lafayette.