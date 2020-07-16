Lafayette convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm possession during domestic dispute

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man with prior felony convictions pled guilty in U.S. District Court today for possession of a firearm during a domestic dispute.

Jeremy Rubin, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested in August 2018 during a domestic dispute, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph in a press release. Rubin’s girlfriend explained that Rubin had threatened her, then directed her into a bedroom, placed a handgun to her head, and stated that she did not deserve to live. Rubin denied having a firearm, but the victim advised the officers that Rubin had secured the firearm inside a case in his vehicle. A search warrant was granted for the vehicle and a Hi-Point C9 9mm firearm and six bullets were recovered from a case bearing Rubin’s name. A check through NCIC revealed that the firearm had been reported stolen.

Rubin has a prior 2008 felony robbery conviction. As a result of his prior felony conviction, Rubin is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

At sentencing, Rubin faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, as well as forfeiture of the firearm and ammunition related to this offense.