Lafayette convicted felon pleads guilty in federal court to possessing semi-automatic pistol

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man who was allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary pleaded guilty today in federal court to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Patrick Comeaux, 30, of Lafayette, faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He must also forfeit the gun and any ammunition. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

On Dec. 7, 2018, Comeaux became a suspect in a vehicle burglary. He attempted to flee from police and crashed his vehicle into an officer’s unit. He then fled on foot and was caught and arrested for multiple violations, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph. During the encounter, officers saw a 9mm semi-automatic pistol on the center console of Comeaux’s vehicle. Comeaux has prior convictions for domestic battery and theft (May 2017), as well as possession of methamphetamine (May 2017) and aggravated theft (November 2018).

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Lafayette Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy is prosecuting the case.