(KLFY)– A Lafayette contactor was arrested in connection with contractor fraud.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of contractor fraud involving Starr Builders in Lafayette on Sept. 22. The contractor, 46-year-old Casey Henry Valentine, was accused of not finishing the job after taking money from the construction loan to build a new home, according to authorities.

After starting the investigation, authorities developed enough probable cause to support the allegations. Valentine turned himself and was later released on a $5,000 bond on the same day. He was charged with residential contractor fraud >$25,000.

Anyone who has been a victim of Valentine or Starr Builders is urged to contact the RPSO Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727.

This is an ongoing investigation.

