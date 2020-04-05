Lafayette Consolidated Government to start screening first-responders, law enforcement officers for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Consolidated Government says it will offer free COVID-19 screenings to all first-responders, law enforcement officers and other emergency care workers who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The screenings will be available beginning Monday at the Cajundome from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

LCG made the announcement Sunday on social media page.

“Today and everyday we are beyond thankful for the heroes who live their lives trying to ensure our survival. The Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, all law enforcement officers and fire fighters in our parish, and each and every healthcare worker, it’s our turn to protect you!”

The statement added, “We all must pledge to Stay At Home when possible and Stop The Spread. Keeping those on the frontlines of this battle healthy is the way we give back. Now, more than ever, we must screen our public safety officers and healthcare workers.”

The free screenings are open to all healthcare workers who serve a critical role responding to those to sick to get to the hospital, and those helping to ensure precautions are taken to prevent sick patients from spreading the virus.