Lafayette Consolidated Government eyeing former Olympian Hollis Conway for Parks and Rec Director

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The current director of LCG’s community development could be the next Parks and Recreation Director.

Today, the Lafayette Consolidated Government confirmed Hollis Conway is being eyed for the job.

News Tens Renee Allen brings us the update.

Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter has been serving as the interim Parks and Rec Director.

She took over when the interim, Frank Wittenberg resigned.

Wittenberg took the job as Interim director after the retirement of longtime parks and rec director Gerald Boudreaux.

Wingerter says before naming the news parks and recreation director, LCG wants to “first” nail down how facilities within the department operate.

She says the plan is to create community partnerships especially for programs that are less self-sustaining.

“We’ve been working hard to develop a new model for parks and recreation by building partnerships with youth associations who will be taking over the programming, the maintenance and the operations of some of our parish parks. We’ve developed a new partnership with the Acadiana Community Tennis Association. They’re taking over the tennis operations for Beaver Park and Thomas Park.”

In the meantime, parks and recreation still needs permanent leadership and Wingerter agrees they have been eyeing the Director of Community Development Hollis Conway.

“He’s an Olympian, a silver and bronze medalist in the high jump. He definitely knows his way around athletes. He’s got experience running the youth athletic association in northern Louisiana. We’re excited and he’s excited to really get that going.”

Wingerter says LCG has a plan for community development if Conway is pulled for the parks and rec job.

“We want to make sure that the new model for parks and recreation is taken care of and when we do transition him over to parks and recreation our community development department is on solid ground”

Conway was appointed director of community development about a month after Guillory took office.