Lafayette Consolidated Government closes certain departments due to Hurricane Laura

To report a drainage issue, call public works at (337) 291-8517.

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Lafayette City-Parish Hall and Lafayette Consolidated Government non-essential departments will be closed as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Regular office hours will resume Friday, August 28, 2020.

Lafayette Utilities Systems customers should call (337) 291-5700 to report power outages or sewage and water emergencies.

LUS Fiber customers should call 99-FIBER (337-993-4237) to report video, internet or phone outages

