Lafayette Consolidated Government cancels summer camps; says athletics program will continue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Acting Parks and Recreation Director Hollis Conway says summer camp registration begins in early December thru January.

Conway says at this point in April there’s no way to make up for lost time.

“There was some uncertainty as to whether we could host big events where people would be comfortable gathering. Therefore, we never even started the process of registration,” Conway said.

He says whether money was a factor is a bit of a moot point.

Even if the camps were in the budget, they would still not be taking place.

He says there’s not enough time to get the camps staffed and ready to take care of children.

“There was uncertainty about large gatherings and feeding. We just want to be safe and make sure we’re abiding by all of the regulations that are presented to us “

Also, the Robicheaux Center’s swimming pool will be managed by City of Lafayette Aquatics, which will save the city about $100k per year.

“They’ll maintain all of the staffing. We will not be having to adjust our manning tables in any way. They’re just going to be able to do it better than we would be able to especially with their experience of running pools,” Conway added

Over at athletics, it seems to be game-on from football, basketball, volleyball to the city’s baseball program.

Just about all the programs will take place.

“As of Tuesday, we had about 600 kids participating in the Little League Program. In our Pony League a little over 700 participating,” Athletics Supervisor Walter Guillory noted.

“We’re not turning any kids away. If they cannot afford the registration, we’re going to make sure they still register and play,” Guillory stated.

Greater Lafayette Little League:

Opening ceremonies will be held next weekend. The city says kids can still register.

The Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Lafayette Housing Authority to identify families who can’t afford registration. Fees are waived for those families.

The same goes for any Parks and Recreation programs. Fees are waived for qualifying families.

According to LCG contact the following to register.

Walter Guillory(337) 564-2031 or (337) 291-8375wguillory@lafayettela.gov

Anthony DeRousselle(337) 680-0530aderousselle@lafyayettela.gov

Bill Verret(337) 658-9157wverret@lafayettela.gov