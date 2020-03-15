Guillory closes LCG buildings, announces plans to set up testing sites for COVID-19 around parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced that government buildings will be closed effective immediately as an added measure to keep down the spread of COVID-19. He has also declared a state of emergency in Lafayette Parish.

Buildings closed include City Hall, the parish courthouse and local libraries. Libraries will remain open using a drive-thru method. Residents can call ahead and make their request for materials, and librarians will select and deliver those materials to patrons. More information on the operation of the courthouse will be issued separately.

Drive-thru payment options will remain open for LUS and LSU Fiber. All LCG employees are expected to show up for work Monday.

Those who need more information can call 311 or visit http://311lafayette.services.

“The buildings remain closed, but the government remains open to serve,” said Guillory.

There are currently no cases of coronavirus in Lafayette or Acadiana, but Guillory said experts expect that situation to change in the next 36-72 hours. He said it is expected there will be a “significant” number of cases.

In the next few days, Guillory said there will be four alternate screening sites in Lafayette, Broussard, Youngsville and Carencro. While the city-parish has not received any funding yet, Guillory said the measures are being taken proactively with the expectation of federal reimbursement to come. He did say he expected a “significant delay” in that reimbursement, however. More information is expected to be released on the locations of those screening sites.

Guillory also asked parents not to enroll their children in “day camps” that are being offered while schools are closed.

“I understand this creates challenges for parents, but this is essential for us in a public health emergency,” said Guillory.

While Guillory said Festival International de Louisiane has not been canceled, he expressed doubts that the Festival will go forward.