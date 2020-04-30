Lafayette Clinic offering free COVID-19 testing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Southwest Louisiana Health Services Clinic is offering free COVID-19 testing to everyone who would like to get tested.

“Anyone can get tested. No restrictions. No age limit. If you are having symptoms, you are more than welcome to come and get tested. If you have no symptoms, you’re still welcomed to get tested,” says SWLA Health Services official, Rachel Jones.

The clinic reopened its’ testing site for COVID-19 this week. Those who would like to get tested for the virus can drive up to the clinic’s Lafayette location on Patterson Street.

“We ask that you bring your driver’s license or ID and your insurance card. If you have no insurance, you are still welcome to come. If you have no money, you are still welcome to come,” Jones continues.

The test will take place in the clinic’s parking lot. Nurses will acquire information and administer a swab test through car windows and in-person. Jones says the results usually take 2-3 days, if not that then 3-5 days.

She says the SWLA staff will make a phone call to patients whether their results are positive or negative.

SWLA’s COVID-19 testing site is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Testing will continue until further notice.