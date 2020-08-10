Lafayette City-Parish Government gets $7.1 million in COVID-19 relief funding from feds

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced today that the Lafayette City-Parish government is receiving more than $7.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Lafayette will use the grant funds for normal and extraordinary operating expenses, purchase of rolling stock, and paratransit services. The total amount of the grant is $7,129,789. It was rewarded by the Federal Transit Authority (FTA).

“Local government budgets are suffering due to lost revenue and extra costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These federal funds will assist the city-parish government provide essential services for the people it serves,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy said he has been a leading advocate in Washington for federal support for state and local governments. He said he introduced a bipartisan bill, the SMART Act, that provides $500 billion in relief funds to be divided equally: one-third based on population, one-third based on infection rate, and one-third based on revenue loss.

Local leaders in Louisiana have rallied behind Cassidy’s proposal, he said. He reports support from 22 parish presidents, including Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory; more than 80 mayors and the Louisiana Municipal Association; and Louisiana’s chambers of commerce.