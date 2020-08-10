Lafayette City-Parish Government gets $7.1 million in COVID-19 relief funding from feds

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced today that the Lafayette City-Parish government is receiving more than $7.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Lafayette will use the grant funds for normal and extraordinary operating expenses, purchase of rolling stock, and paratransit services. The total amount of the grant is $7,129,789. It was rewarded by the Federal Transit Authority (FTA).

“Local government budgets are suffering due to lost revenue and extra costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These federal funds will assist the city-parish government provide essential services for the people it serves,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy said he has been a leading advocate in Washington for federal support for state and local governments. He said he introduced a bipartisan bill, the SMART Act, that provides $500 billion in relief funds to be divided equally: one-third based on population, one-third based on infection rate, and one-third based on revenue loss.

Local leaders in Louisiana have rallied behind Cassidy’s proposal, he said. He reports support from 22 parish presidents, including Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory; more than 80 mayors and the Louisiana Municipal Association; and Louisiana’s chambers of commerce.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar