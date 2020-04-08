Lafayette city court to remain closed to public through May

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette City Court building remains closed to the public and all Lafayette city court sessions scheduled to be heard prior to May 15, 2020 have been cancelled and will be rescheduled by the court, officials announced Tuesday.

Limited court staff is working to handle court matters received by mail or fax and phone messages, officials said.

The city court building is scheduled to be reopened to the public beginning May 4, 2020 and the court hopes to resume limited court sessions beginning Monday, May 18, 2020 with a return to normal court schedule beginning Monday, June 15, 2020, officials said.

A notice will be mailed to all defendants once the court is satisfied that it can hold court sessions regarding to new court dates, and it is the defendant’s responsibility to ensure that the court has a current address, officials said.

Additionally, if your address has changed, you must provide the new address in writing to the court by mail or by fax at 337.291.8774.

The court’s mailing address is PO Box 3344, Lafayette, LA 70502-3344.

You must include your full name as it appears on your old notice, your docket number and your new address including city, state and zip code. You can also provide a contact telephone number and/or email address, officials said.

You may view information, including updates from the court or case status by going to their website, CityCourtofLafayette